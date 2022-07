New York City FC v Atlanta United

Sunday 3 July, 22:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports & Betfair Live Video

If recent form is anything to go by then there should be a few goals when New York City host Atlanta United on Sunday.

The hosts can go back to the top of a tightly packed Eastern Conference with a win at Yankee Stadium, but things are far from rosy for the defending MLS Cup champions.

Losing manager Ronny Deila has seen them go four games without a win, with interim boss Nick Cushing watching them go 3-0 down after just half an hour in Cincinnati in midweek.

They eventually drew a crazy game 4-4 as their form continues to suffer after Deila's sudden departure.

Struggling Atlanta offer NYC a nice chance to get a welcome win, as they've just one victory in their last six MLS games and haven't won on the road in their last seven.

United lost 2-1 at both Toronto and New York Red Bulls with late goals their undoing, while for New York it's been the start that's been the problem after conceding first in their last four outings.

New York had been keeping clean sheets for fun before Deila left and after the recent deluge Cushing will be keen to tighten up at the back.

Atlanta are dangerous though even if results and injuries haven't gone their way - scoring in their last 11, with nine of those games seeing both teams score.

So you'd have to back both teams to score again here and with New York so short despite their dodgy form, Atlanta could be worth a punt to bag a draw at 4.216/5.

In Luiz Araujo and Josef Martinez, United have two potent attacking threats, with Brazilian Araujo in a rich vein of form having scored three goals in his last four outings.

Araujo has also had a shot on target in his last four and is 2.111/10 just to have one more here.

Venezuelan striker Martinez has looked strong on his return from injury with two goals in three and at 1.814/5 for a shot on target here against a leaky NYC defence he's worth adding to Araujo for our MLS Bet Builder.