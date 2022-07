France Women v Italy Women

Sunday 10 July, 20:00

Live on BBC Two

France and Italy will be the last two teams to enter the fray at the 2022 Women's Euro and Sunday night's live TV game provides a good betting opportunity.

That opportunity comes largely in the shape of France left-back Selma Bacha, who has been widely tipped to be one of the stars of the tournament.

The 21-year-old played a leading role in Lyon's Champions League success in the season just gone, leading the competition for assists.

With her surging runs down the left where she has sometimes played as an out-and-out winger, Bacha managed at least one assist in six of Lyon's last seven matches in the UWCL, including the final against Barcelona.

Here she'll be up against a team which only qualified as one of the best runners-up - Italy are not the force they once were - and France go off 1/2 favourites to win the game.

They've won 14 on the bounce now, a run which included a 2-1 win over Brazil and a 3-1 victory over Netherlands at February's Tournoi de France.

In short, they can be expected to score goals in this one.

Bacha's crosses will have a great target too - centre forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto took her international goal tally to 25 from 30 caps when scoring in last week's 7-0 warm-up win over Vietnam.

Katato, who has scored at a rate of virtually a goal a game for PSG during her career, is considered a serious contender for the Golden Boot.

Bacha to assist and Katoto to score - something which could land in one move - pays almost 14/1 as a Bet Builder and that looks worth a punt.

