Nancy have seen BTTS land in five of last ten

Stade Briochin v Nancy

Tuesday 25 April, 18:30

Sporting left it late in Portugal last night, but they came through for us right at the end, as their 2-0 win at Vitoria Guimaraes landed our Bet Builder at odds-against. We'll head to France now, because we have the chance to check out a team that has tumbled down the divisions.

Nancy were in Ligue 1 as recently as 2017, but they slipped out of the top flight, and last season they finished bottom of Ligue 2. Life in the third tier hasn't been a success, with The Thistles currently in the dropzone. They have only won nine of their 29 games, but all is not lost, as they are only a point from safety.

Stade Briochin don't quite have Nancy's glittering recent history, and they were in the seventh tier as recently as 2011. They are two points and two places below Nancy, but they are on the charge, having won three of their last four matches.

I fancy BTTS here at 1.9520/21, That has paid out in half of the teams' last ten games each, and while Nancy have scored in 11 of their last 20 league games, Stade Briochin have found the net in 15 of their last 20.