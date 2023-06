Both teams scored in 4 of 6 UCD St Patricks home games

UCD have lost HT/FT in 9 of 11 away games

It's another Friday night football feast in Ireland with a full set of fixtures in the Premier Division.

And in a remarkable state of affairs, UC Dublin go into the game on the back of a win last time out as they visit third-placed St Patricks.

UCD's 2-1 win over third-bottom Sligo was just their second of the season, and they're still without a win on the road this campaign as they visit one of the best home sides in the league.

It looks like this game can only go one way...

UCD drew their first away game of the season but have since lost 10 in a row, while St Patricks are the second-best home side in the league who have won their last four.

A home win seems a certainty here, but we can get a bit more from the result by adding in the hosts to be leading at half-time, as they've done four times at home this season.

Crucially, UCD have been behind at half-time in 10 of their 11 road games and their rare win in their last game will only see them come out a more confident side here - but it won't be enough.

St Patricks have scored a first-half goal in five of their last six games, and obviously if we're backing them to be ahead after 45 minutes then they'll have to score!

And in UCD's last three away games there's been three first-half goals scored, and no reason why that run can't be extended here.

Here's the big ticket item, as we're backing a UCD side with just six away goals in 11 outings to score at St Patricks.

The visitors will be about as confident as they have been all season though on the back of that win and the hosts have conceded in four of their last six.

Four out of the last six is also the number of away games that UCD have scored in so there's every reason to suspect they can at least get on the scoresheet again.