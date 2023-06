Teams are second and third in cards this season

Talk about drama...Spezia conceded in stoppage time of their final game of the season against Roma to slip to a 2-1 defeat and set-up a relegation showdown at Verona.

It's a first Serie A play-off in 18 years and extends the drama to one final game - at a nuetral venue - with extra time and penalties if needed to decide who suffers relegation down to Serie B.

The stakes don't get much higher, so this should be tense and tight with nerves jangling. Verona are fancied with the bookies at 8/11 to stay up, with Spezia backed to struggle to get over the drama of the weekend

These two were in the top three for bookings in Serie A this season with Spezia getting 104 (and six reds) and Verona getting just one less at 103 (three reds).

Spezia got nine yellows and a red as things fell apart against Roma so there's no doubt they're rattled, and with the tension even higher here there'll be fouls and cards aplenty.

Welshman Ethan Ampadu leads Spezia in terms of bookings this season and is third in fouls - which is what we'll back him for here.

He's had multiple fouls in three of his last four and gave away three in one of the games against Verona this season.

With the stakes this high multiple fouls for Ampadu seems almost inevitable.

Let's not forget Verona can put the boot in too, led by Sweden defend Isak Hien, who has 59 fouls this season.

He's had 2+ fouls in three of his last five games and has 16 games with multiple fouls this season - and this is the biggest game of the lot.