Spain unbeaten in 17 matches

Gomez has a goal and two assists in two games

Spain have reached at least the semis in their five U21 Euro Championship appearances, and are big favourites to keep that record going here.

La Rojita were unbeaten in their group thanks to a late equaliser against Ukraine - in contrast to Switzerland who lost two of their three group games but managed to sneak through.

The calculators had to come out to go through the perumtations after the Swiss finished on three points alongside France and Norway.

So they're in the knockouts, but are up against it to find a way to beat the Spanish.

Spain have won four of their six meetings against Switzerland - including in the U21 Euros final of 2011 - and the Spanish are currently riding a 17-game unbeaten streak, so they are justified in being favourites.

The Swiss were outclassed against the French but matched the Italians pretty well so might just give Spain more of a game than some expect.

But you just have to go with the favourites here as the Swiss usually do just come up short against the better sides.

Spain won 3-2 when the two sides met back in March and that's part of a nine-game run of Swiss games seeing both sides find the net.

Two clean sheets in the group shows Spain can keep it tight when they want to, but Ukraine managed to put two past them and Switzerland did manage to bag against both Italy and France.

The Swiss do keep going regardless of the score so there's every chance of this landing here.

There are plenty of attacking options for Spain but Man City man Sergio Gomez has been the most effective so far.

He played in the first two games before being rested for the Ukraine game, but in his two outings he scored once and had two assists.

Gomez played seven games in Euro qualifying and had a superb return of six goals and five assists - showing just what a goal threat he is in this side.

With those stats, plus he takes a lot of corners which can help with assists, he's the pick of the bunch at 17/10 in the score or assist market.