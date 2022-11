Partey attempted 55 passes against Portugal

It's a crucial second game for both these sides, who both showed some glimpses in their opening game but neither could get a victory - and with Portugal playing Uruguay in the other game a winner here will be in a decent spot.

South Korea were organised enough but didn't offer too much in attack against Uruguay, while Ghana sat in against Portugal and looked poor until they went behind, and when they came out swinging they looked a far better side and almost pinched a point in that wild 3-2 defeat.

There are no huge underdogs in this group, but these two will still fancy this is a more winnable game than their remaining one against Portugal and Uruguay, so it does take on that must-win mantle, especially for Ghana who know a defeat would send them out.

Attitude will be everything here, mainly with Ghana as we kind of know to expect South Korea to sit in and defend with discipline and hope to play on the break - they never had a shot on target against Uruguay so they'll have to play with some urgency but I wouldn't expect all-out attack mode from the off.

South Korea have also failed to score in three of their last five World Cup games, and although they've never won their second World Cup group game in 10 attempts, they've scored twice in their last three games against African sides in the competition.

Ghana look far more capable of attacking if they fancy it and they've now scored in each of their last six World Cup games, but they haven't won in their last five in the competition and a loss would send them packing at the group stage in consecutive appearances.

It could be famous last words after recent games but I don't have this pegged as a 0-0 - yes, South Korea can defend but they really need a goal while Ghana never convinced at the back against Portugal but looked a handful when they eventually went forward.

I think it's a big game and time for big players to step up - including Son Heung-min who can break a tie for his country's all-time top World Cup scorer with a goal.

He's 2/1 favourite in the anytime market and with him also likely to take free kicks and penalties that's not the worst bet in the world.

For Ghana, a player who really stood out against Portugal was Mohammed Kudus - who started off operating deeper in midfield but excelled when he was pushed further forward and cause real problems.

The Ajax livewire has been more than handy in the Champions League this season, and got an assist against Portugal to add to his nine goals and two assists for his Dutch club side this season.

Kudus is 2/1 for a goal or assist and given he can score or create that's a must-have bet in this game.

A real leader for Ghana and a player I want to get involved here is Thomas Partey, as he had more touches, created more chances and completed more passes than any of his team-mates against Portugal.

He's 8/1 for an assist which is really tempting given his chance creation in the last game and the Evens on a shot on target also makes some appeal.

But looking down the markets and prices I like the even-money on him to attempt 50+ passes - especially given he attempted 55 against Portugal despite his side having just 38% possession.

Everything started and went through Partey in the middle and with more of the ball against the Koreans then it looks to me like the best way to get him on side - and make a tidy profit from what otherwise is a tough game to call.