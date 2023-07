Slovakians host first-time Luxembourg title winners

Slovan won four friendly games in the build-up

It should all be one-way traffic as five-time defending Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava host Swift Hesperange - a side coming off the back of their first ever Luxembourg title.

The visitors being 11/112.00 to win the first leg tells you of the gap between the sides, while the Luxembourg outfit haven't played since winning the league in May.

Slovan, meanwhile, have won their four pre-season games scoring 11 goals in the process, so are ready to hit the ground running in a tie they really should get through comfortably.

Slovan are huge favourites here so we'll look to back them another way and perhaps the best is the 8/131.60 on them to in with a -1 handicap.

This Swift side are decent going forward, scoring 102 league goals last season on their way to the championship, but this is a big step up.

If they try and play a similar style then Slovan could easily stick a few past them and win by at least a couple.

There's a few too many unknowns to go overboard here and with Slovan such big favourites not too much value without piling up a long list of multiples.

Backing corners could be a way in though, and backing Slovan's corners in particular - as they should have plenty of the ball and enough attacking intent to pile up the corner kicks.

They've eclipsed 7.5 corners three times in the last 10 home games and been in and around the seven mark regularly.

With the lesser opposition here and with Slovan having had some solid warm-up friendlies for this then eight corners looks pretty doable.