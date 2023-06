Nine of 11 Rovers home games gone over 2.5 goals

Derry have scored in nine of 10 away games

Back 3/1 Bet Builder on home win with goals

It's a top of the table clash in Ireland as leaders Shamrock Rover host Derry City looking to put mote clear daylight between them.

Rovers have turned a one-point defecit into a four-point lead with Derry suffering a major loss in form, although they did close the gap by two points with a first win in five.

Champions Rovers unsurprisingly have a fine home record this season and have won of the last five, while Derry are the second-best away side in the league (behind Rovers) but have lost their last two.

With European football coming up for both, this could be a crucial game in the title race.

Rovers drew last time out but they'd reeled off three wins on the spin before that all without conceding a goal.

At home they've won five out of the last six and Derry are in a bad spot right now despite beating Cork last time out.

They'd gone four games without a win before that (D2 L2) and that's not the type of form you want going into a game against the champions.

And just a shades of odds-on at 19/20 for a home win it's worth taking.

There's been over 2.5 goals in the last three Shamrock games, while at home nine of their 11 outings this season have gone over.

Derry are operating at 50% for over 2.5 goals in away games so we'll add it in here at 11/102.08.

As a final tag-on we'll add both teams to score to move us along, as Derry of course can be a threat and Rovers usually score at home.

Seven of 11 Rovers home games have seen both teams score - including against Derry here back in March.

Derry have bagged in nine of their 10 away games this season so are more than capable of finding the net in this top of the table battle.