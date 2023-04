Sevilla have the joint-most bookings in La Liga

Chukwueze had six shots on target in last four games

Back 9/1 Bet Builder on goal, cards & shots

Back to La Liga for Sevilla

Fresh off their wonderful Europa League demolition job on Man Utd, Sevilla get back to La Liga action against Europe chasers Villarreal.

Sevilla are having a poor season domestically, even though they may well win the Europa League yet again, but three wins in five has then seven points above relegation in 13th place.

It's still a bit too close for comfort but they look safe enough, while Villarreal are in sixth, seven points off a Champions League spot but with this their game in hand on the two teams above.

Both sides are 17/10 for the victory here and it just depends what camp you're in - will Sevilla ride the wave of confidence from the Man Utd game on Thursday, or will there be the often inevitable comedown?

Villarreal have had a week to stew on their shock home defeat to Valladolid, where they had 70% of the ball and 22 shots but still lost 2-1.

Cards feature in Bet Builder

Taking their chances will be a key message from Villarreal boss Quique Setien as with just three clean sheets in 11 they've not exactly been stingy at the back.

And Sevilla have scored 2+ goals in their last five games, so goals are a definite possibility here.

Sevilla are top of the pile when it comes to cards being dished out this season, so it's an attractive price of 20/10 on them getting over 3.5 cards here.

Over 2.5 goals in Sevilla v Villarreal, over 3.5 Sevilla cards & Chukwueze 1+ shot on target 9/1

They've had four cards or more in six of seven and in their last four league games at home.

And for a player portion here, Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze looks a decent slice of value at 10/11 for a shot on target.

The Nigerian was most guilty of being wasteful against Valladolid, having six attempts on goal but zero on target, but before that he'd managed six in just three games.