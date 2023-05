Goals usually follow Sevilla European games

At least seven cards in last three meetings

Back 8/1 Bet Builder on feisty Seville derby

Sevilla booked yet another visit to the Europa League final with an extra-time victory over Juventus just four days ago, and now they play host to Real Betis in the 139th Seville derby.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis have an outisde chance at the top four, while 62-year-old journeyman coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has dragged Sevilla out of the relegation zone as well as made a European finalin his remarkable turnaround.

Sevilla have won nine out of the last 10 home derbies at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but can they raise their games again so soon after Juventus?

That's luckily a question we don't have to answere here as we're looking at more at what the players will get up to during the game for our Bet Builder...

Both teams have scored in the last three derby matches, along with three of Sevilla's last four games in all competitions.

The last three games Sevilla have played after a Thursday night Europa League games have seen both teams score and also over 2.5 goals land.

Both teams to score here is 5/6.

As above, that over 2.5 goal trend after European games is worth paying attention to, but the situation in particular calls for all-out attack from Betis at least.

It's 21/20 for over 2.5 goals here, as has happened in three of four for Sevilla and in four of six for Betis.

No team in La Liga has given away more fouls than Real Betis, and in this fixture they'll be under the most pressure to give away even more.

And top of their foul charts is Guido Rodriguez, who has given away a foul in his last five - with two of those game being multiple fouls.

In his side's biggest away game against their bitter rivals, 13/10 on their fouls leader to have two more is a great price.

This derby has been littered with cards recently - with nine yellows and three reds in the last game and nine and seven bookings in the two previous Seville derbies.

There no reason why we shouldn't land over 6.5 cards in this derby at a vital stage of the season.