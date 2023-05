Sevilla won six of last eight home league games

Acuna has two fouls in four of last five games

Back 13/2 Bet Builder on Sevilla home win

Sevilla look to extend winning run

Two teams with an almost indentical league record meet on Monday night with in-form Sevilla hosting Girona in La Liga.

With the same won-drawn-lost records, Girona are above Sevilla only on goal difference after the hosts' four wins in five as new coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has them in serious form.

Sevilla sent Man Utd packing in the Europa League to make the semi-finals to make it seven games unbeaten under Mendilibar that's pulled them right away from relegation.

There's even an outside chance of a European place with sixth-placed Real Betis just eight points ahead - but you suspect that Europa league semi-final will distract Sevilla.

Momentum is important though so they'll look to avenge Giron's 2-1 win in the reverse fixture and build on a recent home run of six La Liga wins in eight at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Back a home win

Sevilla are on a nice run and they've not lost a home to a team below ninth in the table so at 10/11 I think they're a solid home favourite and worth backing.

They're also top of the charts in terms of yellow cards this season, and don't expect that to change so we'll add them to have more cards at 6/5.

And getting stuck in for them more often than not is left-back Marcos Acuna, who has made two fouls in four of his last five outings.

He's 4/5 to have another two here so is well worth backing and adds up nicely in our Bet Builder treble.