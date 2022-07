RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday 30 July, 19:30 BST kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

It's Super Cup Saturday across Europe this weekend, including in Germany as DFB Pokel winners RB Leipzig host dominant Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann led Bayern to their 10th straight league title last season, but after Robert Lewandowski's departure there is hope that someone can finally knock them off their perch this season.

Dortmund and Leipzig are the two best hopes - although Bayern's response by signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool showed they're in no mood to release their stranglehold on German football just yet.

Still, a tame Champions League exit last season and some dodgy form down the stretch does give the chasing pack hope - especially Leipzig who won the most points out of anyone in the second have of last season, two more than Bayern.

After their first ever title success in last season's German Cup - Leipzig will host the Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena hoping to inflict an early defeat on Bayern and signal they're serious about a title challenge.

If they are to do so, then Christopher Nkunku will have to reproduce his superb form from last season - which saw him score 35 goals, add 16 assists and create 90 chances.

Leipzig had to fend off serious interest in the 24-year-old to keep him, and if he starts this season like he finished the last campaign (he scored 20 of his 35 goals after the winter break) then Domenico Tedesco's side is in business.

Bayern have also added Matthijs de Ligt to bolster their defence, but he's only just arrived and the bookies still fancy goals here from both sides.

There's been at least two goals in the last 10 German Super Cup games while six of those have seen both teams score.

Leipzig have won just one of 14 competitive games against Bayern (D4 L9) and although this won won't really count for two much - it would be more of statement of intent.

The options for goals are almost endless - aside from the big two names on show, Serge Gnabry is expected to contribute more goals this season, and has scored four in 12 against Leipzig.

Selections will be key, with plenty of changes expected, but what you can;t ignore is African Player of the Year Mane's big-game experience.

120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games for Liverpool tells the story - and he scored a penalty in his first outing for Bayern in the USA.

He's obviously well-fancied to score on his competitive debut but with the knack he's had recently of big goals in big games then you just have to keep him on side here.Mane can score in what should be another entertaining German Super Cup battle.