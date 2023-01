Getafe's last four home games have been a draw at HT

Betis have won just one in five La Liga matches

Both teams struggling to score goals

Back a 4/1 Bet Builder involving HT draw and not many goals

Just one win in six has put Getafe in real trouble at the bottom of La Liga, and their task gets no easier as they host Champions League-chasers Real Betis.

Not that Betis arrive in the outskirts of Madrid in any kind of form, with just one league win in five, but it's still better than Getafe's three straight defeats - eve if the last was a creditable 1-0 reverse at Barcelona.

Goals have been the main issue, with Getafe scoring just nine at home this season and Getafe managing just seven on the road - so under 2.5 goals here is unsurprisingly pretty short at 2/5.

In games between two teams in bad form, low on confidence and struggling for goals, the draw - priced at 9/5 here - is always a good option while the half-time draw at 4/5 is a solid ingredient for your Bet Builders.

Nine Betis games have been all square after 45 minutes along with eight of Getafe's matches.

Getafe's last four home games have all finished level at the break, with two of those 0-0s so that bodes well for our prediction here of a stalemate at half-time with goals few and far between.

Quique Sanchez Flores' Getafe side are also starting to feel the pressure, and although they're not top of the bad boy standings they're not scared of picking up a card or three and them priced at 11/10 to have the most cards in the match I'll happily add that to our Bet Builder.