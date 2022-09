Spain v Switzerland

Saturday 24 September, 19:45 kick-off

Spain are looking to continue a strong recent unbeaten run and edge closer to the nations League finals when they welcome Switzerland to Zaragoza.

Luis Enrique's side are unbeaten in eight and have lost just twice in 13 outings since the Euros - with seven of their nine wins during that time coming with a clean sheet.

They could only draw at home to Portugal and in the Czech Republic in this group, and just sneak a 1-0 win in Switzerland, but Saturday's visitors haven't beaten Spain in 12 years.

Spain hold a one-point lead at the top of the group over Portugal, who they play in the final game, while the Swiss prop up the standings after just one win.

Their one victory did come against Portugal last time out, with their 1-0 success coming with just their second goal of the group.

Switzerland are a World Cup team though, and drew with Spain 1-1 at the Euros before losing on penalties so it's not like they're without a chance - but their 6/1 odds here for a victory show that they're in a difficult moment right now.

If you look how Spain have done at home against half-decent sides recently then they don't score too many - and indeed their last home tie with Switzerland ended 1-0 for the hosts almost two years ago.

So a Spain win and under 2.5 goals is the pick of the match result markets.

The player I want to keep on side is Spain's PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who hasn't been playing much for his club side but has been the main man for his country.

Sarabia has two goals and an assist in three games in this group and being fresh from not playing so much he can have a big say here.

He's worth backing at 11/10 in the goal or assist market given he can create or score himself, and he's the cherry on top for our Bet Builder treble.