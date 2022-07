Regular readers will know we like chasing the cards in this column and at the moment Brazil is a great destination for them.

On Saturday, there's a game with plenty of ingredients to get them and find a decent-priced winner.

Fluminense host Ceara in Serie A and both teams have a poor disciplinary record.

A look at the fair-play table shows the visitors third from bottom having collected 43 yellow cards and four reds in their 15 games so far.

The hosts are also in the bottom half having picked up 30 and four respectively.

But what makes me really keen on cards in this game if the referee appointment.

Luiz Flavio de Oliveira is the man with the whistle and in his nine league games so far in 2022, he's produced 56 yellows and seven reds - and average of seven per match.

So, what's the bet?

Well, over 2.5 cards for the ill-disciplined visitors is first into the Bet Builder, while we'll keep things lower with the hosts - over 1.5 cards for them will do given they will likely see more of the ball as odds-on favourites.

Finally, let's add a player shown a card bet, namely Ceara midfielder Richard Candido.

Across all competitions in 2022, he's been carded in 12 of his 23 games.

Given the referee, it's not hard to see a player who also hit double figures for cards last season going into the book once more.

The three-legged Bet Builder pays 4/1.

