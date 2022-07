Santos v Flamengo

Saturday 2 July

23:00 BST kick-off

We've got a huge game in Brazil on Saturday night between two famous old sides who are not on the best run of form domestically as Santos host Flamengo.

Just a point separates the two in seventh and ninth in the table but in a Serie A that's so close, they're only four and three points off relegation respectively.

Santos have drawn too many games, with four in the last five making it seven stalemates in 14 league games, while Flamengo have lost three out of their last five.

They've both been doing better in South American competitions than domestically, as they've both made the knckout stages of their respective competition.

Santos drew the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-16 tie with Venezuelan outfit Deportivo Tachira 1-1, while Flamengo have done even better in the premier club competition.

They made it through the Copa Libertadores group stages without losing and beat Deportivo Tolima 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 game, but that run has cost them domestically with five defeats in six in league and cup.

You'd have to just give Santos the edge but it's so close between the two and the draw has been such a popular result in their games, then at 3.185/40 it's worth backing another stalemate here.

If there is to be a goal or two, then Santos striker Marcos Leonardo is the pick as a 3.412/5 anytime goalscorer.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals in 12 league games this season and has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

He can improve his already impressive reputation with another goal here as part of a big-priced Bet Builder double.