Athletico PR v Internacional

Saturday 16 July

20:30 kick-off

There's a big game in Brazil on Saturday night as third-placed Internacional travel to sixth-placed Athletico PR with just a point separating them at the top of a congested Serie A.

Just three points cover the top six in the table so this is a crucial contest as either side could theoretically find themselves top of the table with a victory.

Athletico suffered something of a surprise league defeat to Goias last time out, with that loss being their only one in the last 16 games in all competitions.

Internacional have only lost twice in the league in their 16 games this season, with just one defeat in their last 10 away games in all competitions.

Both teans can score goals, but Inter are far more cagey on the road where seven of their eight games have had under 2.5 match goals in them.

Given the stakes are high, this could well be another low-scoring contest, but what we should see are a few bookings with so much on the line.

We've had nine, eight and five yellow cards shown in the last three meetings, so there's every chance of something around those numbers coming up again.

For the hosts, Pedro Henrique is a prime candidate, with seven bookings already this season including two in his last four.

We're teaming him up with a combative midfielder for Internacional in Carlos de Pena, with the Uruguayan seeing yellow four times in the league this term.

De Pena has been in decent bookin form with three yellow cards shown to him in his last five games - and he makes a nice Bet Builder double along with Henrique.