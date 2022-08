There's a whole heap of guesswork involved in working out most opening day fixtures, but there are certain givens that mean it's worth taking an interest in Inter Milan's first Serie A fixture of the new season at Lecce.

Coming up to the top flight as Serie B champions, Lecce have been handed a home game but it's as tough as you like with last year's Serie A runners-up Inter looking to avenge last season's near miss to rivals AC Milan.

Lecce had the best home record in their division last season, but they've lost eight of their last 12 against Inter, winning just once (D3) in that spell.

We know Simone Inzaghi finished two points behind AC Milan for the Scudetto, but we also know they beat Juventus twice to win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

They'll be desperate to win the title again and perhaps best of all they've brought Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro on loan from Chelsea.

Lukaku is a fascinating striker, banging in goals for fun with some clubs yet suffering two huge failures from big-money moves to Man Utd and Chelsea.

Whether he needs more love than most, or whether it's a system problem, he'll fell right back at home in Milan and playing alongside Lautaro Martinez should see him back in the goals.

On this day in 2019, Romelu Lukaku became an Inter player for the fist time



He scored 64 goals in 95 games, and became a Serie A champion during his first spell in Italy



How many will he score on his return to the San Siro?



pic.twitter.com/LgDG3CfJtd -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2022

After all, he scored 47 goals in two Serie A seasons with Inter last time - with his scoring ratio of a goal every 125 minutes the best among active players in the league.

Lukaku is a short price of 1.84/5 in the anytime goalscorer market but it's hard to imagine him not opening his account on his second Inter debut - against the team he also scored against in his first Inter debut in August 2019.

Lukaku is a more tempting 4.03/1 to open the scoring at the Stadio Via del Mare though, and with his record and how Inter play with him in the team - that's a decent price to hang your hat on for this game without trying to get too clever.