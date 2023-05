Real Madrid have scored 2+ goals in last nine games

Real Sociedad are looking for their first top-four finish in a decade as they host Real Madrid at the start of a tough run-in involving hosting all of the top three.

It starts with Real Madrid, who also have a Cope Del Rey final and Champions League semi-final coming up in the next week so may just take their eye off the ball.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are 11 points behind Barcelona with just six games left but there's no way they want to just be handing the title to their hated rivals - they'll want to make them earn it.

Imanol Alguacil's Sociedad have an eight-point cushion in fourth, and with Real's away form reading just one win in four trips the hosts will definitely fancy their chances.

Both sides have goals in them

It's been all about the twos with these sides, as Real Madrid have scored 2+ goals in their last nine games while Sociedad have won their last three at home scoring exactly twice both times.

So despite Sociedad's decent defensive run at home, this is Real Madrid we're talking about so we'll take over 2.5 goals at Evens.

Vinicius Junior is suspended which means it's unlikely Karim Benzema will be rested, while Rodrygo could switch wings to allow Marco Asensio to come in on the right.

So we'll back both of those wide forwards to hit the target here, alongside Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo.

The Japan forward has scored three goals in his last seven games, which include five games with at least one shot on target, so he's a threat at a decent price.