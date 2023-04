Real Madrid only ever lost one home game against Villarreal

Benzema has scored back-to-back hat-tricks

Back 15/2 Bet Builder with Benzema's shots on target

How Real Madrid are still 12 points behind Barcelona in the table is anyone's guess given how they smashed their rivals 4-0 to reach the Cope del Rey final in midweek.

They did lose to Barca in La Liga a few games ago so all they can do now is keep on winning and hope for a collapse from Xavi's men to try and pinch the title.

They did that last week with a 6-0 hammering over Valladolid at home, but it's a tougher test this week with Champions League chasers Villarreal coming to the Bernabeu.

The Yellow Submarine are riding a five-game unbeaten run but Quique Setien's side have only ever won once away at Real Madrid - with the hosts not losing a league game at home for over a year.

Villarreal have scored in their last 10 away games in all competitions and they did get a draw here last season, but Real look like they're on a roll again as they return to another inevitable Champions League bid next week.

No stopping Benzema lately

Villarreal may pinch a goal here, but that's probably the limit to their achievements, and just in case I'd take Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals over a home win and both teams scoring.

Madrid's home games average just over three goals a game and three of Villarreal's last four road trips have had over 2.5 goals in them.

I always like away cards against Real Madrid as well with the crowd and the sense of occasion at the Bernabeu the referees always tend to be a bit card happy on the visitors.

Real Madrid to win, over 2.5 goals, over 2.5 Villarreal cards, Vinicius Junior 1+ and Benzema 2+ shots on target 15/2

And at Evens for 2+ Villarreal cards that's more than decent enough a price to go into our Bet Builder.

And last but not least, you can't really have a Real Madrid game without getting Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior involved in some way.

They'll likely be involved in the goals but we'll play it safe here since we've got a few legs of this Bet Builder and just back Vinicius for 1+ and Benzema for 2+ shots on target, which they've both managed in their last five games.