Saturday Football Tips: Back Real Madrid's 'other guys' in 7/1 Bet Builder against lowly Leganes

Real Madrid v Leganes

Saturday 29 March, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Premier Player/La Liga TV

Critics often say Real Madrid have things handed to them in Spain, well, they've been dealt another nice draw on their return from the international break as they host lowly city neighbours Leganes on Saturday.

So, Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems keeping up with arch rivals Barcelona in the title race, facing a side they've beaten in all nine meetings to the tune of 27-8 on aggregate.

A rare and only slight issue for Ancelotti is who to pick from his glittering squad of high-priced superstars following all their travels, especially the South American bunch Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, while Kylian Mbappe will likely start but did play 210 minutes for France so precautions will be taken.

So this is a tough betting heat, but there are a couple of players

Like Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni played two full games and extra-time for France during the week so he'll surely have a rest. Luka Modric is an option but his near 40-year-old legs also played twice for Croatia and while he could easily stroll around here it looks a good game for give Eduardo Camavinga a game in midfield.

And when the Frenchman does start it usually means fouls, so even with a quite of 1/21.50 we'll back Camavinga for 2+ fouls at the Bernabeu.

It's landed in 14 of his games this season and although Leganes don't offer too much going forward they're a scrappy defensive unit so will have plenty of fight in them.

This looks a nice prospect for us here as Lucas Vasquez is set to start at right-back as there's really no need for Federico Valverde to step in for this game - especially after making the trip back from South America.

Vasquez has been involved in fouls both when he starts and off the bench, and although overall he's given more away than he's won, in La Liga it's slightly the other way.

Real dominating games means Vasquez is often involved more in attacking areas than defensive, and he's been fouled 2+ times in nine games this season.

He's been fouled at least twice in his last three league starts so we'll back Vasquez to be fouled 2+ times again here at a healthy 23/103.30.

The likes of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick are obviously worth looking at as attacking options, but changes up top are tough to predict, but since we fancy Vasquez to start why not add a gloss to this Bet Builder with the 1/21.50 on him to just have 1+ shot.

The 23/103.30 on Vasquez for 1+ shot on target is tempting here but his accuracy of getting just 23% of his attempts on target would be the worry.

That's shown in his recent run - with the positive being he's had a shot on goal in seven of his last eight games in La Liga, but just two of those hitting the target.

In three of those last eight games Vasquez has had multiple shots on goal, so 11/43.75 on Vasquez for 2+ shots could be a nice single option as Leganes will defend deep and Real will dominate possession as they did against Atletico (twice) and Espanyol. In those three games Vasquez had two shots.

Leganes have also been accomodating to Valverde in two previous games this season, when he was at right-back, as he had four shots (two on target) in the Copa del Rey meeting and he scored in the league meeting.