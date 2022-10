Real formlines look better

Cards high likely in El Clasico

Busquets card completes 6/1 treble

At 13/10 Real Madrid look a decent price to win the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona may have conceded just one goal in La Liga thus far but they have looked very vulnerable against the better teams this season, losing away to both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in their Champions League group.

Their inability to control such games was again highlighted in midweek when they were held 3-3 at home in a wild game against Inter.

They may have won this fixture 4-0 last season but prior to that they'd lost five in a row against their great rivals and I'd expect Real's dominance to return.

They have already won away to Atletico Madrid this season and beaten another top-five side, Real Betis.

Cards can also be expected in El Clasico - 28 of the last 36 meetings have seen over 4.5 cards shown.

With this being such a big game - the sides are tied on points at the top of the Primera Division - that's a trend I'd expect to continue.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez might not be the best appointment but he averaged over five cards per game last season and can deliver here.

Finally, let's add Sergio Busquets to be shown a card.

The Barca midfielder has been booked in six of his nine starts this season and has a strong record in this fixture, having been carded in seven of his last 18 Clasicos.

That gives us a Bet Builder which pays just shy of 6/1.

