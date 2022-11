Valverde has scored in 4 of his last 5 games

Rodrygo 2+ shots in 10 of last 12 starts

15/2 Bet Builder for Rayo v Real

Real Madrid will bid to return to the top of La Liga on Monday night when it may well pay to get with one of Europe's most in-form players.

Across the continent, few can be playing as well right now as Fede Valverde and the Uruguayan simply looks too big in a couple of markets here.

He's scored in four of his last five games and now has eight for the season from the right-hand side of a Real attack which has scored 29 times in 12 league games thus far.

At 4/1, he's simply too big to score against mid-table Rayo.

The hosts may have only lost once at home so far but they are yet to entertain anyone in the current top half, while they are winless against such teams on their travels too.

Real will be without Karim Benzema but that arguably means they'll look to Valverde even more than usual and he's an attractive price in the shots markets too.

The 24-year-old has landed the 2+ shots bet in 11 of his last 12 games and at 8/13 that option is certainly worth adding to our Bet Builder. For those willing to take a bigger risk, Valverde has hit 3+ shots in six of those 12.

Benzema's absence will likely see Rodrygo come into the centre forward's role and the Brazilian also looks good for 2+ shots having managed that in 10 of his last 12 club starts.

In terms of shot concession, Rayo sit mid-table so I'd envisage Real getting somewhere close to their average of 16.2 shots per game which they've accumulated in away league games this season.

2+ shots each for Valverde and Rodrygo pays a perfectly acceptable 2.31, which I'd expect to land, but Valverde's form and his recent goal spree means I can't resist adding him to score to make a tasty 8.32 Bet Builder.

