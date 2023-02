Four of Almeria's five outings since the World Cup have seen both teams net

Five of Rayo's last eight home games saw BTTS

Back both teams to score here at 10/11

Suarez & Baptistao both scored in Almeria's last game

Two of Spain's lesser lights face-off on Monday night with European chasers Rayo Vallecano hosting Almeria.

One of the other guys in Madrid, Rayo are on the fringes of the European places with three points here bumping them up into fifth place - where they'd be just three points behind illustrious neighbours Atletico.

Almeria are doing alright as well in their return to the top flight, but things are tight from mid-table downwards so a couple of bad results could put them bang in trouble.

Almeria did win the reverse fixture 3-1 at home back in October though and with Rayo going three home games without a win, the visitors will fancy their chance of a rare postive result on the road.

As Almeria haven't won away from home all season, managing just three draws, so perhaps a point should be the limit of their expectations.

They do have goals in them too, and with four of their five games since the World Cup seeing both teams score, that looks worth backing here at 10/11.

Almeria are a big 4/1 to win here, but they have scored in four of their last five away games (only drawing a blank at the Nou Camp) so we can expect them to offer an attacking threat.

Luis Suarez scored his first league goal of the season last time out so should keep his place - he's 13/5 anytime goalscorer while Leo Baptistao also scored last week and is 11/4 to notch against his former side.

Colombian forward Suarez had the best outing for Almeria last time since joining on loan from Marseille, having two shots on target from his three efforts.

Back BTTS in Rayo v Almeria, Suarez & Baptistao 1+ shot on target 3/1

He's 13/5 to have two more again but I think here we'll play safe and back him and Baptistao to both hit the target in a game where both sides find the net.