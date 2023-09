Barisic carded in 9 of 17 Old Firm starts

McGregor has a card in 7 of his last 17

Back card double in Bet Builder at 7/1

Rangers v Celtic

Sunday 3 September, 12:00

It's been a poor week for this column, there's no getting away from that, but let's try to rescue the situation with a big-priced punt in Sunday's Old Firm game.

A cards bet is always worth considering in this fixture and I'd suggest Michael Beale will be sending his side out with a 'you owe the fans' message ringing in their ears after Thursday's Champions League capitulation at PSV Eindhoven.

With neither side topping the table at kick-off - both have already dropped points, leaving St Mirren at the summit - you can also say that defeat for either would be a big setback at such an early stage. Expect a big effort.

The referee is Don Robertson and while he's not regarded as one of Scotland's strictest officials, this is the first time he's taken charge of an Old Firm game.

While his approach could be to go very lenient, it's also easy to see how an early card could really spark things into life.

Over 3.5 cards has landed in 23 of last 27 Old Firm games and while that's only a 1/6 shot, it does highlight that there are usually a few cards.

In search of some value, I'm going to turn to the player-card market where backing a couple of the leading card contenders in a double soon gives you a price of 7/17.80.

First up, let's go with the hosts' Borna Barisic again.

The Croatian has been mentioned on these pages in the past and he's now been carded in nine of his 17 Old Firm starts.

Going purely on that record, he should be odds-on but you're actually getting 15/82.84 in the market about the left-back, who is likely to be given a tough test by Daizen Maeda or Liel Abada.

On the Celtic side of things, Callum McGregor is the man to get with.

The midfielder has been carded in seven of his last 17 starts in this derby - his tally notably rising in the wake of Scott Brown's departure. Brown was a card magnet in this fixture over the years.

Over the course of his career, McGregor's card tally against Rangers is more than twice the number he's picked up against any other opponent.

As captain, he'll set the tone for the midfield battle and, interestingly, he's already been booked twice in four games this season.

Put the two card bets into a Bet Builder and you get a price a shade over 7/17.80.

