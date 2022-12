Shots expected at Loftus Road

BTTS data strong for both sides

Three-legged Bet Builder pays 13/5

It's the first weekend of Championship action after a four-week break and this unusual situation makes things tricky for punters.

You'd imagine the status quo of mid-November won't simply continue - some teams will be better for the break; others will react badly to it.

This TV contest involves two of the better sides from the first part of the season.

Burnley sit top and would not have wanted the season to pause. The break may have come at a better time for QPR, who had lost three in a row prior to it, but still lie in sixth place.

They've now lost boss Mick Beale to Rangers and Paul Hall will be in temporary charge for this game, so you also wonder what effect that will have had on the squad.

Given the situations of the two sides, I'd imagine both will be champing at the bit to resume and with the pair both in the top five for shots taken, it's to the shots markets I'm turning for this one.

For Burnley, right winger Benson Manuel was in decent form prior to the break, managing 2+ shots in his last three games in all competitions.

It took him a while to win a place in the side but a run of five goals in six league appearances should see him keep his spot here and with four of his six Championship starts having seen 2+ shots, I'm happy to put him on the betslip.

As for the hosts, Chris Willock is a good runner in the same market.

The data shows QPR favour his left side of the pitch for their attacks and that's reflected in the shots stats too.

Willock has hit 2+ shots in five of his last eight appearances, including six in the last home against Huddersfield.

With the R's missing Ilias Chair, still at the World Cup with Morocco, one suspects they will be expecting plenty of output from Willock.

An added reason for expecting shots in the shots-conceded stats. Despite their lofty position at the top of the table, Burnley sit only fifth when it comes to denying shots while QPR are down in 10th.

To complete our Bet Builder, I'll add both teams to score given the strong data of both sides for this bet.

In total, 47% of Championship games this season have seen both sides find the net but at Loftus Road it's been 60%, while a whopping 70% of Burnley's away matches have landed this.

It's not the best bet in the world but the three-fold pays 13/5.

