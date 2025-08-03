Football Bet of the Day: Champions to win a thriller

PSV have won 11 straight games including friendlies

Dutch champs kept just two clean sheets in that spell

BTTS a way to back PSV win at odds-against

PSV v Go Ahead Eagles

Sunday 03 August, 17:00

Sligo Rovers' long unbeaten run came to an end at the worst possible time for us last night, as they went down 2-0 against Shelbourne. We hope for better from our grand finale, which will take place in the Netherlands. PSV face Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Super Cup, or the Johan Cruyff Shield as it is now known.

Go Ahead Eagles beat PSV in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup last season, and they went on to win the tournament for the first time in their history. Cup-winning coach Paul Simonis has been lured to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but the team has largely stayed together.

Pre-season has been a mixed bag for Go Ahead Eagles and their new coach Melvin Boel, and although the Deventer team is chasing a third straight win against PSV, this feels like a huge test for the new coach. PSV were at a low ebb when they lost that cup semi-final, and they have since won another league title.

That Eredivisie success last term came courtesy of a seven-match winning streak and an Ajax collapse, and coach Peter Bosz continues to impress, with back-to-back league titles in the bag. However, the reality of Dutch football is that a strong season usually costs you star players at the end of it, and that has been the case once again.

PSV have sold Malik Tillmann to Bayer Leverkusen, Noa Lang to Napoli and Johan Bakayoko to Leipzig, which is a hell of a lot of attacking talent to lose in one window. There are high hopes for Ruben van Bommel (son of Mark), while veteran forward Alassane Plea can still deliver at this level.

PSV have won all four of their friendlies, but have kept just one clean sheet along the way, and that's how I think this game might go this evening. We can get 11/102.11 for PSV to win and BTTS on the Sportsbook, and with PSV boosted by the return of Ricardo Pepi and Jerdy Schouten from injury, I think that's a bet worth making.

PSV have reeled off 11 straight wins, and have kept clean sheets in only two of those victories.