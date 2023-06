Portugal top group after two wins from two

Ronaldo should start and has four goals in two games

Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Lisbon meeting

While Portugal were smashing minnows Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, Bosnia and Slovakia both dropped points to already put the top dogs of the group in the driving seat.

With the talent pool available, now boss Roberto Martinez shouldn't have a problem qualifying - with his biggest task keeping 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo happy while still planning for the future.

Bosnia are battling with Slovakia for the second qualifying spot in the group, but after losing against them already will know anything they can pick up in Lisbon will be a bonus.

Portugal are 1/7 with just one home Euro qualifier defeat this century (W14 D6) although that was a shock upset by Albania - while unpredictable Bosnia have only won one of their last 13 away games, but did pull off draws in Italy and France.

How to get Ronaldo on side is a question here, as Martinez will start him and let him do his thing again, which as we know is getting the ball as often as possible and shooting as often as possible.

He scored twice both against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein - who he had three shots on target against.

Ronaldo is just 4/91.43 to score so for something bigger we either back him for another double or take him to hit the target three times.

I think he's got more chance of doing this than scoring twice again.

We'll keep this one simple with just the double, but with a 6/16.80 payout it's worth it as we turn to Bruno Fernandes and his foul count.

Now, he's not prolific in this but he usually gives up at least one foul - 11 in the last 16 and 62 fouls in 68 games this season for club and country.

He's got 14 games with multiple fouls and Bosnia are just the type of team that can wind players up - just as much as the Portuguese do themselves.