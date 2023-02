Admittedly, it's not been a good week for this column but we can get back on the right track with a 4/1 Bet Builder for Sunday's game at the City Ground.

Let's kick things off by backing Leeds' Tyler Adams for 2+ fouls.

The American has landed this in nine of his 17 Premier League games this season and I see the midfield battle as key to a contest between two sides desperate to pull clear of the relegation dogfight.

Leeds have committed the most fouls of any team in the league, while Forest at the fifth-most fouled so you may also want to consider some of Adams' team-mates.

However, it's a Forest player next on my radar in this market.

I've mentioned Brennan Johnson on these pages recently, highlighting his strong record for landing the 1+ foul bet.

His latest statistic on that front is that he's committed at least one foul in 16 of his 22 Forest starts this season, one which makes him staple Bet Builder fodder.

Finally, I'm sticking with a player who let this column down in midweek and that's Gustavo Scarpa.

The Brazilian loves a shot, something proven by the fact he managed 4+ shots in 19 of his 40 games for Palmeiras last season (excluding state matches).

OK, he's unlikely to keep up such numbers in the Premier League but he has looked lively in his early Forest appearances, landing the 3+ shots bet in three of his five starts.

That's the line I'm happy to go with here with Forest likely to go on the front foot given their home advantage.

I'd certainly expect a much more positive showing than we saw on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

The three-legged Bet Builder pays a fraction under 4/1.

And don't forget that Betfair are offering a completely free £2 Bet Builder to customers on any Premier League game this weekend!

Mark O'Haire delivers his in-depth preview of Forest v Leeds