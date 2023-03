Sides in top four for set-piece shots conceded

Johnson v Mykolenko battle should produce fouls

9/2 Bet Builder for crunch relegation scrap

Two main angles for Sunday's first Premier League game, namely set-piece shots and fouls down the Forest right.

Let's start with the shots.

Prior to the weekend, Everton had conceded the third-most shots from set-plays and Forest the fourth-most. In short, both are vulnerable from such situations.

So, how can we profit?

On the Everton side, James Tarkowski for 1+ shot looks likely. He's been their main threat from set-plays since the arrival of Sean Dyche with his team-mates clearly seeking him out, usually at the far post.

He's had seven shots in those five games, managing at least one in four of them, only missing out away to leaders Arsenal when, frankly, his side were awful.

Longer term, the bet has landed in 10 of Tarkowski's last 14 appearances.

For Forest, new signing Felipe has delivered a shot in two of three games so far, taking advantage of the absence of Ryan Yates.

Add in his games for Atletico Madrid this season and he's landed this in four of six and should trouble this shaky Everton defence.

Turning to fouls, there should be an interesting battle between Brennan Johnson and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Johnson has produced a foul in 16 of his 22 Forest starts in the Premier League and, going the other way, should cause Mykolenko problems with his pace.

As this column mentioned the other week, the Everton defender has regularly delivered fouls when playing on the left side of a back four which is now his role under Dyche.

That's landed on 17 of 21 occasions this season and should do so in what promises to be a hard-fought battle, crucial in the relegation dogfight.

The four legs together produce a Bet Builder at around 9/2.

As ever with these props Bet Builders, make sure you check the team news an hour before kick-off and if anyone is only on the bench, you should be able to cashout and get your stake back. Replacing your bet with only starters included can then be done.

Tarkowski & Felipe 1+ shot each and Johnson & Mykolenko 1+ foul each @ 5.47

