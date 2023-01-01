Sunday Football Tips: Back 6/1 Bet Builder on shots and fouls at Forest

Forest won Yates has 2+ fouls in five of last six games

Havertz has hit the target in six of last seven

Havertz is 13/8 for 2+ shots on target

Back 6/1 Bet Builder for fouls and shots on target at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest will hope 2023 can bring a few more points as they look to perform a Premier League escape act and avoid relegation - starting with a huge home game against Chelsea.

And home may be the key for Steve Cooper's side as they've won 11 of their 13 Premier League points at the City Ground with eight of those coming in their current four-game unbeaten run.

Included in that run is their 1-0 win over Liverpool so they should have some belief against a Chelsea side that's lost their last three away games in all competitions.

To get anything here though Forest will have to have another maximum effort performance like the one against Liverpool, which will involved ruffling a few Chelsea feathers.

Step forward Ryan Yates, a favourite of the column who can deliver again with his run of giving away 2+ fouls in five of his last six games.

He'll simply have to put it about to try and slow Chelsea down and two fouls against some of the skill players Chelsea have is right up there among stats you expect to see in this game.

We'll double up Yates with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, who should start at right-back after Reece James' injury and is never scared of getting stuck into battle.

The Spaniard has given away two fouls in two of his last four outings for the Blues and with a lively home crowd and plenty of willing runners in red around him then 9/5 for Azpilicueta for another two fouls looks a slice of value.

To that, we'll add just 1+ shots on target for Kai Havertz, who has hit the target six of last seven, with three of those being games with 2+ shots on target.

Havertz is 13/8 to have another 2+ shots on target day but we'll play it safe with just the one to bump up our Bet Builder treble to kick-off 2023, hopwfully, with a nice winner.