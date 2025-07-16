Wednesday Football Tips: Back a trio of shots in 4/1 chance for Norway v Italy

Italy favoured in Euro quarter-final

Goals expected to be on the menu for both sides

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder involving trio of shots

Norway v Italy

Wednesday 16 July

20:00 kick-off

The knockout stages of the Women's Euros starts with Italy a bit of a surprise as favourites to go through against a Norway side that won all three group games.

Italy lost 3-1 against Spain and this quarter-final also has the look of goals about it as despite three wins from three Norway haven't kept a clean sheet yet in the tournament.

But we need a couple of player props in our Bet Builder as well, so let's take a look at who made the cut.

Leg 1: Both teams to score

First off, both teams to score is a must here at 9/101.90 as both sides like to attack but they've also got issues conceding goals..

Four of the last five head-to-heads have seen both teams score, and that together with Norway's games for of goals so far in Switzerland are all the pointers we need.

Especially with a result that could go either way, playing this as the outright portion of the Bet Builder makes sense.

Leg 2: Cristina Girelli 1+ shot on target

Cristina Girelli only came on as a sub against Spain but she's a likely starter here and is worth backing at 4/111.36 for 1+ shot on target following a decent run of late.

She had at least one in five straight games before Spain, including four against Portugal and two against Wales in the Nations League, so in a game we expect plenty of attacking from Girelli is someone to side with.

Leg 3: Ada Hegerberg 1+ shot on target

Ada Hegerberg didn't get a shot on target in the 4-3 Norway win over Iceland, but she did in four on the spin before then so is another solid choice also at 4/111.36 for 1+ shot on target.

She averages almost one and a half shots on target per 90 minutes in competitive internationls for Norway so is top of the list in terms of backing to hit the target again.

Leg 4: Frida Maanum 1+ shot on target

Let's get one more in here as we fancy the attackers to have the edge, and we'll finish with Frida Maanum to have a shot on target at 10/111.91.

Maanum scored twice against Iceland from three shots on target and had two against Sweden in the Nations League just before this tournament.

She also finished strongly for Arsenal with five shots on target in three games, so the clues are there that this is a decent price.