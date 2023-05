Schar shots to keep on flowing

Battling Foxes pair can produce fouls

Back 3/1 Bet Builder in key PL clash

Newcastle head into Monday night's game with Leicester knowing a point will seal their place in next season's Champions League.

Given they've lost only twice at St James' Park all season (to Arsenal and Liverpool), it's fair to say the home fans will arrive confident of the goal being achieved.

One of their big success stories this term has been the form of defender Fabian Schar, although punters have been lauding him for his efforts in the other penalty area.

Schar is far and away the Premier League's defender with the most shots on goal this season; he's proved a major aerial threat for a side who have had more shots from set-plays than any other, and also loves to try his luck from distance.

That combination has helped him land the 2+ shots bet on numerous occasions this season, including his last three games with tallies of 3, 4 and 2 in those matches.

Here, he goes up against a team with long-standing problems defending set-pieces, something reflected in the statistic which shows only Bournemouth have conceded more shots from such situations.

Of course, Leicester have their own need for points - and it's a desperate one.

Only a victory will keep their destiny in their own hands; indeed it would take them out of the relegation zone ahead of the final day.

A committed display is the least that can be expected and with that in mind, the fouls market makes appeal.

In the midfield, Boubakary Soumare has been handed Dean Smith's trust since the new manager's arrival and he's been churning out the fouls.

Soumare has landed the 2+ fouls bet in four of his five starts under Smith and looks set for a busy night against a team who have scored 17 goals in their last six home games.

To complete a 3/1 Bet Builder, I'm adding James Maddison for 1+ foul, something he's managed in eight of his last nine.

The England international has cut a frustrated figure in many recent games and very much looks someone who can't quite believe he's staring the Championship in the face.

Leicester have lost all nine games they've already played against the top five this season so another night of frustration may well be on the cards and a petulant Maddison foul looks likely.

Back Schar 2+ shots, Soumare 2+ fouls & Maddison 1+ foul @ 3/1

Read Mike Norman's in-depth preview of Newcastle v Leicester