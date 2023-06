Toloi has 2+ fouls in 9 of his last 11 games

Malacia has had 2+ fouls in 24 games this season

Back 9/1 Bet Builder on fouls in Nations League semi

It's the end of a very long season but both the Netherlands and Italy will want to end it with a victory in their Nations League consolation match.

They both could just phone this one in, but with the Dutch at home and both Ronald Koeman and Roberto Mancini having a difficult time, they both could do with a result.

Both managers will also likely make changes from the semis, which isn't great news for us, but there's a few avenues we can explore for Sunday's player stats-based Bet Builder.

Both sides scored in the semis but lack a real cutting edge, so in what could be a niggly end to the season we're looking purely at player fouls here - casting a wide net for a decent return.

Tyrell Malacia is 13/82.62 for 2+ fouls - after giving away three fouls against Croatia despite playing just 15 minutes!

The Man Utd man replaced Nathan Ake in injury time and the Man City man will have earned a rest after a long hard season so Malacia is fancied to start - and if he does that should mean we collect.

He's given a foul away in 29 of 31 starts this season - and even better for us is that in 23 of those matches he clocked up multiple fouls.

Rafael Toloi is 4/71.56 for just one foul after giving two away in the semi-final against Spain - making it 10 out of his last 11 outings where he's been pinged by the ref.

But upon closer inspection we see that he's actually given away multiple fouls in nine of those 10 games - and is 11/43.70 for 2+ fouls here.

Overall, the Brazilian-born defender has given away a foul in 23 games, with 16 of them being multiple foul games - so he's more likely to get at least two than one.

Macini doesn't havce great defensive options so he's likely to start again and with possibly the muscular Wout Weghorst coming up against him then the prospects for fouls are good.