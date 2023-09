Marseille joint-top of Ligue 1

Vitinha has scored twice already

Nantes v Marseille

Friday 01 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Aberdeen's European dream died last night, and ours died too, as Barry Robson's side went down 3-1 at home to Swedish champions Häcken. We'll take the punch and move on.

We'll zoom across to France now, because struggling Nantes are up against Marseille in Ligue 1. Marseille are joint-top, having claimed seven points from their three matches so far. Coach Marcelino suffered an early setback, as l'OM tumbled out of the Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos on penalties, but the southerners are walking the road to recovery.

Former Watford and Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr has settled in quickly, while there is genuine depth in attack, with Iliman Ndiaye, Vitinha and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all battling for spots in Marcelino's front two. Former Braga striker Vitinha has already bagged a couple of goals.

Nantes fought the drop last season, and were humiliated by Toulouse in the Coupe de France final, beaten 5-1. This already looks like it could be a long, hard campaign. A barely deserved 3-3 draw with Monaco followed defeats against Lille and Toulouse, and if you stretch back into last term, Nantes have claimed just one win from their last 18 top-flight outings.

I'll back Marseille to win, Vitinha to have a shot on target and Over 6.5 Corners at 6/5 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. If Vitinha doesn't start, simply back Marseille -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9620/21.