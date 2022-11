Amallah 2+ fouls in 18 of 24 games in Belgium

Ziyech 2+ shots in every 2018 World Cup game

Two-legged Bet Builder pays 14/5

It could pay to keep things fairly simple in the first of Wednesday's four World Cup games with focus on two Morocco-based plays.

First of all, let's head to the new fouls-committed market where left-sided midfielder/winger Selim Amallah looks good for 2+ fouls at even money.

The Standard Liege man has landed this in 18 of 24 starts in the Belgian League since the start of last season, while earlier this year he committed at least two fouls in three of five matches for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the 2018 runners-up having strong form - Croatia finished top of both their World Cup qualifying group and, more recently, their Nations League pool - Morocco should be kept busy from a defensive perspective.

Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini is a no-nonsense sort too, which should help.

Secondly, Hakim Ziyech can be put down for 2+ shots.

Anyone who's seen him play for Ajax and Chelsea will know he's more than happy to get a shot away at any opportunity.

Some may be worried such chances will be limited against a side of Croatia's class but a look back to the last World Cup shows Ziyech landed this bet in every match when Spain, Portugal and Iran were the opposition.

He also delivered on this front at his last major tournament, the 2019 African Nations, when he hit 2+ shots in three of four games.

Statistically this looks a pretty strong double and one I'm happy to play at 14/5.

For those looking for a bigger price on which to place your £2 free Bet Builder, the player card market is worth a look.

For Croatia, Marcelo Brozovic is the standout card candidate.

He's been carded in 11 of his last 27 internationals in which he's played more than 45 minutes, while for Inter Milan he's been booked in five of 10 Serie A games this season.

On the Morocco side, Sofyan Amrabat is also a regular card collector in Serie A - he has seven in 13 games so far in 2022/23.

The pair are 2/1 and 5/2 respectively in this market, although frankly it looks short on value.

The layers appear to have taken Rapallini's card figures in South America very much into account - he averages around six cards per game in his home continent.

For this reason, I'm happy to ignore the bigger prices on this occasion and focus instead on a bet which looks to have a strong chance of landing.

