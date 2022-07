Defensa Y Justica v Aldosivi

Monday 11 July

23:00 BST kick-off

There's a basement battle at the bottom of the Argentina top-flight as Defensa Y Justica host Aldosivi still looking for their first win of this campaign.

Aldosivi actually prop up the division on goal difference after a recent 5-0 hammering at Racing Club, but at least they managed to grab a win last time out.

The hosts still haven't broken their duck, with just four draws and four goals scored to show from their six outings so far.

This looks like an attritional battle and Defensa Y Justica won't have a better chance of grabbing a win than against a team who've lost three out of three on the road so far and scored just once.

There has been just four goals in Defensa's three home games with the hosts scoring just twice, so added with Aldosivi's scoring problems on the road then this game hardly screams goals.

Aldosivi could well pinch a draw here at what is a big price considering just how many stalemates we've seen in Defensa home games.

But the hosts badly need a win, and know this is the perfect opportunity, so a low-scoring home victory is definitely the bet here.

Goals are favoured by the bookies here as the hosts have stuck four away against Aldosivi in their last three home meetings, but only one of those has been a recent contest.

And going on recent form, and the current situation, this won't be a flowing game with the hosts needing just to grind out an important three points.