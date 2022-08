We've got a big game in the Championship on Monday between two sides more used to playing each other in the Premier League recently.

The last six times West Brom have played Watford have been in the Premier League so it's been over a decade since they've met in the second tier.

Joao Pedro scored Watford's goal in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United last week, while John Swift grabbed a 1-1 draw for the Baggies at Middlesbrough.

Hornets boss Rob Edwards has a fearsome front three with Pedro, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis - and they'll pose a huge threat to Steve Bruce's side on Monday.

The hosts don't have as much firepower, but for us that's perhaps better as Karlan Grant is by far their main man - and he loves playing at home as well.

Grant scored 11 of his 18 goals at The Hawthorns last season, and in the 15 Championship games he scored in, West Brom won 12 so it's a good omen if he finds the net.

Watford will be a serious team in this league though and I'm not overly confident that there'll be too many goals flying in, but there will be attempts on goal given the talent on show.

Given that, and the fact he was quiet at Boro, I'll downgrade Grant from a goal involvement to include him in a shots on target Bet Builder that I think is the best way to go here.

Watford's front three are all bright, sharp and love to try their luck on goal - they had seven shots and three on target between them last week.

Only Sarr failed to hit the target, but he can remedy that this time around so we'll put him in alongside the excellent Pedro for a treble that pays out at around 4/1.

West Brom are a decent side and will be strong at home but Watford's forwards will trouble them and at least test the keeper on occasions if nothing else.