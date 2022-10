It's not a vintage La Liga game on Monday, but it's a great chance for Rayo Vallecano to get three points against winless Elche.

Elche have the league's worst defence, have failed to win a game so far this season and have lost the last four on the spin.

That should give Rayo a great chance of a third win of the season, and try and settle the ship after three defeats in four.

Vallecano have scored twice in their last two games, and not only will they fancy scoring more against a side that's already let in 16, they could get a clean sheet for the first time in five games with Elche managing to find the net twice.

Elche have been terrible in their last few games, conceding 11 in three games while on a wider scale they've been behind at half-time in nine of their last 10 league defeats.

So the visitors aren't great when going behind, as six of their last eight league defeats has seen them lose by two goals or more - when they concede first they usually go on to lose big.

And we're happy to roll with those stats for a Bet Builder treble on this one, which we're hoping should be a comfortable home win.

We'll back Rayo Vallecano to win to nil, but also throw in them to be ahead at half-time to continue with recent Elche trends.