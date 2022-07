We're going to kick off the new week by taking aim in the shots market in Brazil's Serie A.

Bragantino and Botafogo, two mid-table sides, look well matched here and both have managed their fair-share of shots this season, with the duo each averaging more than 13.5 shots per game.

For the hosts, who are odds-on favourites to win, a couple of individuals stand out in the 2+ shots market.

Only one Bragantino player has managed more shots in this competition this season than Luan Candido, but, seemingly because he's a left-back, Candido remains a very backable price for shots.

He's hit 3+ in each of his last four outings, scoring two goals during that time, so confidence is up. He's also known to take free-kicks from outside the box, so he's my first choice to attempt at least two shots in this game.

I'll also throw in midfielder Lucas Evangelista, taker of 10 shots in his last three games since returning to the starting XI. He was on penalty-taking duty last weekend too which makes odd-against quotes about 2+ shots look good.

For the visitors, their leading shot-taker Erison is out with a back problem which creates potential opportunities.

Matheus Nascimento has replaced him down the middle in the last two games, although they've failed to score in both so a new approach may follow.

With Nascimento's odds not looking great either, it's to midfielder Patrick de Paula we turn.

Only one teammate has attempted more shots so far this season, and having started in the midweek cup loss to Atletico Mineiro, he looks a very tasty price for 2+ shots.

The former Palmeiras man has managed to attempt at least two shots in six of his last seven games, meaning odds of 11/5 appear to offer good value.

Put the three legs together into a Bet Builder and you get a decent-looking 14/1. Fire away.