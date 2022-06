Malmo v Helsingborg

Monday 27 June

18:00 BST kick-off

The Swedish Allsvenskan is back after a break with what should be a home win for Malmo as they host struggling bottom side Helsingborg.

Malmo sit fifth in the table having recovered from a real sticky spell with a win just before the break.

Before that, they'd lost three in a row - their only three defeats of the season - but all three came against the sides currently in the top three in the table.

Helsingborg don't bring anything like that threat with them to Malmo - as they've won just once all season and lost eight of their 11 fixtures, including the last four in a row.

Malmo have conceded just three goals in their five home games, and overall if you take out those games against the top three they have seven clean sheets in the remaining eight fixtures.

Despite being bottom, Helsingborg can cause problems as they've scored in four of their five away games, including twice in a 2-2 draw at third-placed Djurgarden.

That record going up against Malmo's joint-best defence in the league is the key here in the betting, and while I do fancy Helsingborg could find the net, a better alternative is the over 2.5 goals at 1.654/6.

And, coupled with a Malmo win and over 2.5 goals, we're diving into the cards market as Helsingborg midfielder Albert Ejupi has been in great form for getting his name taken this season.

Ejupi has five cards in 10 games this season, including four in the last six, so at 3.259/4 for a card here he's the pick of the player prop bets here for our Bet Builder treble.