No wins in four for Villarreal and three for Osasuna

Alex Baena has scored in last three home games

Not many goals expected in 7/1 Bet Builder double

Two severely out-of-form sides meet in La Liga on Monday as Villarreal host Osasuna with both sides in dire need of three points.

Their positions in the table aren't too bad, with Osasuna in eighth and Villarreal just one place and one point behind them - yet the visitors have gone three games without a win and the hosts four.

It's just a third home league game of the season for the Yellow Submarine, who have the league's best defensive record with just three goals conceded so far.

Unai Emery has to start getting some domestic improvement having motored through the Europa Conference League, but it won't be easy against an Osasuna side that somehow managed a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid on their last away day.

That came with 10 men, which has been a regular occurrence for Osasuna - who have seen four red cards in three games, so they've played more than a few minutes with a men less, which can take a toll.

These two play a lot of first goal the winner, with them combing to win seven out of seven when scoring first - for in-play bettors here get on the first team scoring to win.

Villarreal are the favourites at home - but being favourites hasn't worked out too well for them this season as yet.

They've got a few big players missing but you still have to fancy Villarreal if Emery can get the right mix between the teams he's played domestically and in Europe.

As for attacking creativity, Villarreal's talented 21-year-old Alex Baena will be a threat as he has been continuously when used by Emery.

Baena has scored in his last three games at the Estadi Ciutat de València so we'll take him to have a say with a goal of his own or an assist.

Given their recent form, it's hard to see too many goals, and we'll actually back the under 2.5 market at 20/23.

So not too many goals but having Baena involved it one of them will bring us home the winnings.