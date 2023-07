Elfsborg unbeaten in 11 league games

Hosts have had 7+ corners in four of six home games

Back 11/2 Bet Builder on Elfsborg

There's not too much top-class football around on Monday, but there are a couple of top-flight Swedish games to focus on.

Including third-placed Elfsborg hosting Hammarby looking to cut the gap on Allsvenskan leaders Malmo down to just two points.

They're big odds-on shots but rightly so as Elfsborg have lost just once at home this season while Hammarby are yet to taste victory on the road - although have avoided defeat lately with three straight draws.

Elfsborg's one defeat of the campaign came on the opening day - they've gone on to win nine and draw two of their next 11 proving that first game as just a slip-up.

Hammarby have been showing more away from home, but despite a draw in their last home league game Elfsborg are on a roll and won't miss the chance to close the gap on leaders Malmo.

With 28 goals in 12 games, Elfsborg are the third-best scorers in the league and although Hammarby aren't the biggest scorers away they have scored in three of their last five road trips.

Elfsborg home games have gone over 2.5 goals three times in six but they average 3.5 goals per game so when they do come they come in batches.

Hammarby concede two goals a game away from home but have just enough threat at the other end to suggest they could score and make us confident about goals here.

Elfsborg have been pretty good at getting corners with numbers of 7, 9, 8, 6, 4, 8 in their six homes games so far this season.

So they've twice gone under this quota but once only just, so the overall trend is pretty strong enough for us to plump for it as our third leg for Monday's Bet Builder.