Newells Old Boys have won three out of three at home without conceding

Only 4 of 14 combined games gone over 2.5 goals

The international break means there's not too much domestic football going on in Europe, but the Argentinian top flight has a decent game on Monday with leaders San Lorenzo in action.

They leaders face a tough assignment as they visit a Newell's Old Boys side that has won three out of three at home without conceding a goal.

San Lorenzo have had a bit of everything on the road so far with a win, a loss and a draw - but they have managed to score in every away game.

So, if any team can crack the code and get a goal, nevermind a result, at the Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa as a visiting side then San Lorenzo could be that team.

It was a 0-0 draw the last time the two teams met at this stadium in the league, and given goals have been in short supply generally then this again could be a tight affair.

Worth backing the draw in Rosario

Both teams are averaging just about two total goals per game so far, with just four out of 14 combined games going over 2.5 goals - so we're not expecting too many goals here.

The stats are reflected in the price unfortunately with just 4/11 on under 2.5 goals in this one - the bookies obviously are of the same mind that this won't be a goalfest.

And it's just one of those games that sets up nicely for the draw - with both teams used to playing in low-scoring games and both looking evenly matched.

So the play here is a low-scoring draw - backing a 0-0 or 1-1 in the correct score combinations market comes in at 2/1 and is worth looking at.

We'll take that just a step further by including the draw at half-time as well as this game remains close throughout - so we're effectively backing the draw/draw in the HT/FT market and throwing in under 2.5 goals to boot.