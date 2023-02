Ben Yedder has scored in five straight homes games

It was a cracker of a first leg with Monaco winning 3-2 away at Bayer Leverkusen, and chances are we'll get even more goals in the second leg on Thursday.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer side also lost 3-2 in the Bundesliga to Mainz at the weekend, and the Spaniard is growing increaingley frustrated with his side's leck of defensive solidity.

Bayer are without a clean sheet in 11 away games, which isn't ideal since they start this game effectively already 1-0 down, against a Monaco side riding an eight game unbeaten run.

Philippe Clement's side also hold the knowledge that they've won all 14 European knockout ties when they've come away from the first leg on the road with a lead.

Bayer have also never overturned a first-leg home defeat in 11 attempts in European knockouts - so they're up against it at the Stade Louis II.

Wissam Ben Yedder has 19 goals for Monaco this season and five assists - three of which have come in his last three games, while he's had a goal or assist in four straight.

He's also bagged in five straight home games including a hat-trick against Ajaccio and a masterful performance against PSG where he scored twice and set up another in a fine 3-1 win.

Ben Yedder is 6/5 to score here and the way Bayer have been defending then he should have a great chance.

But we're going to swing for the fences here and take Monaco defender Axel Disasi to attempt over 70 passes at a huge 5/1.

Disasi had 73 pass attempts in the first leg in Leverkusen where Monaco had 48% possession, so adjusting for home advantage he is more than capable - and Monaco will also try and keep the ball more with a slender lead.

He's also topped 70 pass attempts in three of his last eight games, with 63 in another one of those matches so there's a decent level of consistency as well for what's a big price.