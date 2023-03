Grimsby scored on last eight visits to Mansfield

Stags home games average 3.4 goals this season

Back 16/5 Bet Builder treble on the pick of the stats

Mansfield are on the fringes of the League Two play-off spots as they host a Grimsby Town side fresh off the end of their superb FA Cup run.

Grimsby have two or three games in hand on the teams above them, but sitting down in 15th and 14 points off the play-off spots they look too far back to play catch-up.

The Mariners have won two on the bounce in the league and have a fine record of scoring at Mansfield having bagged at least once on each of their last eight visits.

Mansfield have only lost one of those eight games - winning four and drawing three.

Their home form has been patchy of late though with two wins, two draws and two defeats in the last six. The last was a damaging 5-2 hammering by Salford.

Plenty of goals in Mansfield home games

That was the 10th home game out of 16 this season to go over 2.5 goals - with the average of 3.4 goals per game.

Evens on over 2.5 goals is the pick here and, with Grimsby's FA Cup exploits certain to have taken a toll, 5/6 on Mansfield looks a nice price also.

There's more than enough evidence for both teams to score to land at 20/23 as well as Grimsby always seem to score at Mansfield and the home side have been welcoming to opposition strikers this season.

To complete our Bet Builder treble we'll back Mansfield to hit just above their average corners at home, which works out as just under six so far this season.

You can back them at 17/20 for over 5.5 corners which adds a nice gloss on our treble and looks the pick of the bunch based on the stats.