Two of La Liga's top five most-carded teams

Two of La Liga's lowest-scoring sides

Two legs combine for 2.02 Bet Builder

The first thing I'll say about Friday night's La Liga game is it smacks of cards.

Mallorca are the most-carded team in the Primera Division, while only four teams have received more than Osasuna.

The hosts have seen at least two in their last 12 games, while it's 3+ in 17 of 27 this season. Meanwhile, the visitors have had 3+ cards in six of their last eight.

In should be competitive - the teams are separated by just two points and while they are both very much in mid-table, they are still far from safe in what is a very tightly packed table.

Throw in La Liga's third strictest referee in Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos - averaging 5.91 yellows per game and 0.64 reds - and the potential for cards is obvious.

While both teams over 2.5 cards is tempting at odds-against, I'm going to take the safer option of over 5.5 cards.

To get the Bet Builder up to odds-against, let's add under 2.5 goals.

These are two of the lowest-scoring teams in the Spanish top flight but both are also pretty solid defensively - somewhat remarkably both have scored 22 and conceded 27 in their 26 games.

Hopefully such stats show exactly why going under the goal line here makes sense.

The double pays just over even money.

Back over 5.5 cards and under 2.5 goals @ 2.02

