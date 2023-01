Mallorca star has 7 cards in 11 appearances

Celta duo look good for shots

8/1 Bet Builder for La Liga clash

Mallorca are rock bottom of the fair-play table in La Liga so it makes sense to put the foundations of Friday's Bet Builder on a card market.

To be precise, it's the player to be shown a card list and Clement Grenier looks a strong candidate at the prices.

The midfielder has been carded in seven of 11 appearances in the league this season.

Admittedly he's only started five games (booked in four) but last weekend's outing was among them and after a midweek rest for the Copa del Rey exit, it looks like he'll return to the XI here.

A price of 2/1 looks good, especially given referee Juan Luis Pulido Santana, a newcomer to the Spanish top flight, is averaging close to six cards per game so far in 2022/23.

Moving on to the shots markets, I like the look of a couple of Celta players - after all, they sit sixth (of 20) for shots taken in La Liga this season, while only four sides have conceded as many shots as Mallorca.

First, I'll take Oscar Rodriguez for 2+ shots.

The attack-minded midfielder has managed this in 11 of his 15 starts this season and, given the opposition, should do so again.

I also like defender Hugo Mallo for 1+ shot.

The right-back hit three shots at home to Villarreal last week and while some will worry about this being an away game, data shows he's actually managed 75% of his shots on the road, hitting at least one shot in each of his last five away matches. In four of those games, he's had two.

He'll get forward when he can and likes to try his luck from the edge of the box, while he's also a major set-piece threat.

The three-legged Bet Builder pays around 8/1.

And finally it's worth remembering that should any of the players involved in the bet only make the bench, you can cash-out before kick-off and simply replace your bet to include only those starting. That way you won't suffer if one of the selections comes on as a late substitute.

Exclusive: Patrice Evra on Arsenal v Manchester United!