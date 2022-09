Maccabi Haifa v Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 14 September, 20:00

PSG are the shortest-priced favourites on Wednesday's Champions League coupon and while 2/13 about an away victory in this competition always sets the alarm bells ringing, at least with me, they should be winning this.

Maccabi's 2-0 defeat away to Benfica was their seventh in a row in this competition and facing one of the favourites, who began their campaign by beating Juventus 2-1, isn't going to be easy.

PSG have made a flying start to the season in Ligue 1 with their famous front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi making hay.

It's the latter who appeals here in the 'anytime assist' market.

Messi's role has changed somewhat since his move from Barcelona, playing slightly deeper in a position which means he's more creator than goalscorer.

Last season he managed 15 assists (11 goals) and this term he's already had seven, supplying Neymar three times and Mbappe four.

Messi has landed the anytime assist bet in five of his seven Ligue 1 games and should cause Maccabi plenty of problems.

With his fellow forwards in fine scoring form - and the market offering just 11/10 that PSG win by three goals or more - there's every chance he lands another here.

I'll then head to the 'player shown a card' market to complete a two-legged, 6/1 Bet Builder.

Dolev Haziza may well be in direct competition with Messi - he started at left wing-back in Portugal last week. If he's in that position again, he'll also likely have to deal with the threat of Achraf Hakimi, who loves to get forward down the PSG right.

And even if he plays down the opposite side - he was switched to the right during last week's loss - then he's going to be running into Neymar a lot.

In short, Haziza is facing a tough game, up against a good dribbler, and his card record suggests that could be a problem.

This season, Haziza has already collected five cards in 12 appearances. That follows on from the 14 he received in 41 starts last season.

Such figures make 23/10 about another card look big - and that's before you consider who he's up against.

The referee is also a decent appointment for this market with Daniel Siebert having shown at least four cards in 20 of his last 27 UEFA club matches.

